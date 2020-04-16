City Airport Name Airport Code Award Amount
Arlington Arlington Municipal GKY $69,000.00
Cleburne Cleburne Regional CPT $69,000.00
Corsicana C David Campbell Field-Corsicana Municipal CRS $30,000.00
Dallas Addison ADS $157,000.00
Dallas Dallas CBD Vertiport 49T $1,000.00
Dallas Dallas Executive RBD $69,000.00
Dallas Dallas Love Field DAL $53,813,334.00
Decatur Decatur Municipal LUD $30,000.00
Denton Denton Enterprise DTO $157,000.00
Ennis Ennis Municipal F41 $20,000.00
Fort Worth Dallas Fort Worth International DFW $299,199,046.00
Fort Worth Fort Worth Alliance AFW $157,000.00
Fort Worth Fort Worth Meacham International FTW $157,000.00
Fort Worth Fort Worth Spinks FWS $69,000.00
Garland Garland/DFW Heloplex T57 $20,000.00
Granbury Granbury Regional GDJ $30,000.00
Grand Prairie Grand Prairie Municipal GPM $69,000.00
Lancaster Lancaster Regional LNC $69,000.00
McKinney McKinney National TKI $157,000.00
Mesquite Mesquite Metro HQZ $69,000.00
Midlothian Mid-Way Regional JWY $30,000.00
Rockwall Ralph M Hall/Rockwall Municipal F46 $30,000.00
Terrell Terrell Municipal TRL $30,000.00
