Fort Worth-based JMeds added a new executive officer to its leadership team.
On Jan. 21, the healthcare management and services announced the hiring of Jenny Swain as its new Executive Vice President of Sales and Clinical Initiatives.
JMeds, a part of Kalos Health Services, specializes in delivering high-quality, affordable medical equipment solutions to long-term care facilities throughout Texas
“We’re honored to have Jenny on the team, ” President of JMeds Joshua Robertson said. “It’s rare to find a deeply respected sales leader that also has clinical expertise. Jenny brings a new level of value to our customers and team.”
Swain's career spans more than 20 years in the healthcare industry. After receiving her master’s degree in physical therapy from Texas Tech University, she focused on executive level sales and received her certification as a Wound Care Specialist. She launched her sales career with American Medical Technologies (AMT), an independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care facilities nationwide.
“There’s much more to being a vendor than simply providing a product or service. It’s imperative that we build a strong relationship and educate our partners on the proper and accurate use of equipment,” Swain said. “Only then will our partners and their residents receive the outcomes they deserve and expect. I’m thrilled to join the JMeds team and look forward to bringing a new level of experience that will drive quality clinical outcomes.”
The current landscape in the post-acute durable medical equipment space consists of facilities operating under multiple contracts with numerous providers. JMeds has created a consolidated service solution including durable medical equipment rentals, negative pressure wound therapy services, oxygen tank services, and infection prevention services to long-term care facilities across Texas and other southern states.
Swain joins JMeds in midst of the company's planned expansion across the country.
