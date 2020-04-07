The Associated Builders and Contractors has honored TDIndustries with two national project awards for work done in Fort Worth and Frisco.
The awards were an Excellence in Construction Eagle Award for Frost Tower in Fort Worth, and an Excellence in Construction Pyramid Award for Texas Scottish Rite for Children Sports Medicine and Orthopedics center in Frisco, Texas.
The ABC awards honor the best projects in the nation. These projects must first win an award through regional chapters before advancing, TDIndustries said in a news release.
The Frost Tower team earned its top-tier award in the $2-$10 million mechanical construction category. Frost Tower is Fort Worth’s first completed skyscraper in the past decade. This 25-story luxury, mixed-use tower includes 14 levels of parking, 250,000 square feet of office space, 45,000 square feet of amenities, and various accents and high-end finishes.
A large reason for TD’s win came from its innovation and assistance with design: TD engineered a time-saving mechanical chase support system, pre-planning for material deliveries, and helping organize an equipment helicopter lift to avoid interrupting early move-in tenants, the news release said.
“No matter what obstacles occurred, TD’s can-do attitude helped create multiple solutions along the way,” owner Laura E. Bird wrote in a letter. “TDIndustries was an invaluable member of the team and has allowed us the ability to deliver our tenants and guests a truly Class AA+ experience.”
TD worked with architect Bennett Benner Partners, general contractor Balfour Beatty, engineer Summit Consultants, Enviromatic Systems, Sharp Insulation, Platt-Rogers fuel oil piping, Alpha Insulation and Waterproofing, Air Balance Company, and Advantage Water Treaters on this project.
The Texas Scottish Rite Frisco campus project earned a Pyramid Award in the $10 million-plus mechanical contractor category. This put it in direct competition with some of the largest construction projects across the nation.
The five-story medical facility is Texas Scottish Rite’s first major expansion outside of its home base in Dallas. Certified as a 23-hour building, this 350,000 square foot facility offers a state-of-the-art motion-capture lab, rehabilitation suites, guidance, and physical therapy to children and their families.
This building is a 23-hour facility, but the owners have plans to grow it into a full hospital when demand increases. To this end, TD worked with the design team to add in hospital code-required piping and mechanical plants during construction to minimize upgrade shutdowns. TD also helped find other value engineering opportunities, which resulted in a $1 million savings for the owner, the news release said.
“In my experience as a superintendent, you rarely have a trade partner that is strong on every front,” Beck Group’s Zane Drummond said. “TD has proven themselves time and time again as experts of their industry, and their entire team is approachable and eager to help.”
TD worked with architect HKS, engineer WSP, general contractor The Beck Group, Sharp insulation, and Siemens Controls on this project.
Since 1946, TD has provided innovative engineering, construction and facilities services that optimize the performance of world-class mechanical systems. Headquartered in Dallas, TD has offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, Richardson, San Antonio and Phoenix, Arizona.
¬– FWBP Staff
