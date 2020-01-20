The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) has a new addition to the line-up this year that illustrates the intersection of the fields of agriculture and technology. The Ag Robotics Challenge will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 in the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's Oak Rooms.
Demonstrating robotics, engineering and problem-solving skills, team members in the Ag Robotics Challenge will build and program robots to complete a set of challenges such as planting seeds, pulling weeds or moving bagged feed.
The challenge will be streamed into the Museum's Innovation Studios for guest viewing beginning at 10 a.m..
Schedule | Junior Division
Registration: 7:30 a.m.
Orientation: 8:30 a.m.
Build Time: 9:00a.m.
Challenge Demo: 10:30 a.m.
Schedule | Senior Division
Registration: 1:30 p.m.
Orientation: 2:30 p.m.
Build Time: 3:00 p.m.
Challenge Demo: 4:30 p.m.
The Museum will lend expertise to the FWSSR's Ag Robotics Challenge with Academy of Digital Learning Special Projects Manager Joanna Boulton and Chief Scientist Dr. Morgan Rehnberg serving as judges and Chief Public Engagement Officer Dr. Doug Roberts serving as superintendent.
All three are integral members of the Museum's Academy of Digital Learning, a Museum-wide initiative to use technology to enable new and innovative forms of learning experiences.
Viewing of the Ag Robotics Challenge in the Museum's Innovation Studios is included in FWSSR grounds admission.
Learn more about the FWSSR's Ag Robotics Challenge: https://www.fwmuseum.org/about-us/fwssr
