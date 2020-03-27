Zoom Video Communication shares continued to soar as the pandemic forces millions of Americans to rely on the service either to work from home or to hold virtual happy hours with friends. After gaining more than 20% last week, Zoom’s stock is up another 8% so far this week. The Silicon Valley-based company’s stock has more than doubled since it went public in April, 2019. Zoom’s technology allows video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. At the end of January, Zoom had about 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 61% from a year earlier. Its revenue rose 78% to $188 million in its most recent quarter.
