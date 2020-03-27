Zoom

Zoom Video Communication shares continued to soar as the pandemic forces millions of Americans to rely on the service either to work from home or to hold virtual happy hours with friends. After gaining more than 20% last week, Zoom’s stock is up another 8% so far this week. The Silicon Valley-based company’s stock has more than doubled since it went public in April, 2019. Zoom’s technology allows video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. At the end of January, Zoom had about 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 61% from a year earlier. Its revenue rose 78% to $188 million in its most recent quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.