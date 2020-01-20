There are some changes at the top at Dallas County's top luxury real estate brokerage, Allie Beth Allman & Associates.
The firm has promoted Keith Conlon to president of sales after hitting $2 billion in production for two consecutive years.
"Leadership begins with core values," began firm founder and CEO, Allie Beth Allman. "Four years ago I started searching for someone to work with me in a leadership role."
Conlon was a multimillion dollar producer as an agent. He is a fourth-generation Texan who was born and raised in the Park Cities. Along with his wife, Megan, he is raising two young daughters. He has deep respect for the Park Cities' neighborhood as a source of stability, education and an entrepreneurial spirit, according to the news release.
"Keith's grandparents and parents are among the finest people I've known - I was familiar with the lifelong recognition of their church commitments and civic leadership,” said Allman. “So I've known Keith his entire life, and understand why he matches our firm's core values of trust and integrity and believes in our culture of sharing and caring as an agent family. A leader is a good person who attracts good people and knows how to hold them together."
Conlon moved into his first leadership role as sales manager, always watchful for ways to simplify the sales process while strengthening the importance of relationship - with both clients and colleagues. After two years, he earned the title of general manager of the brand in Dallas.
Since then, Allie Beth Allman & Associates has achieved record sales of over $2 billion in the last two years, added offices in Southlake and Lakewood and grown to over 400 agents. Conlon is known for his engagement with agents. "I try to boost the self-esteem of agents, no matter their experience or productivity. If people believe in themselves, it is amazing what they can accomplish,” he said.
Allman started the company in 1985, during an economic recession, and waded through complicated negotiations during a time when lenders weren't lending. After selling her firm in 1995 she restarted again in 2004 and pulled the company through the recession in the 2000s.
Allman's legendary career includes the largest single residential sale in Dallas and Texas history, and also the second largest. Her high-profile client list ranges from presidents to professional athletes.
Conlon commented, "it's an honor to be named president of sales for Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Allie Beth and Pierce Allman are two of the strongest people I know. Just like my grandfather, Gil Thomas, 'their word is their bond.'"
Allie Beth Allman & Associates and the strongest group of real estate HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, acquired Allie Beth Allman & Associates of Dallas in 2015.
Allie Beth Allman & Associates was founded in 2003, a new entity for the residential real estate firm founded by Allie Beth Allman in 1985. Allie Beth Allman & Associates has three offices and more than 400 agents serving the Dallas metro area.
