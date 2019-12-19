'Tis the season to be jolly and also a lot of air travel, it seems.
Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport is expected to welcome more than 3.6 million passengers during the Christmas holiday period.
A projected total of 3,657,236 passengers will arrive, depart or connect through the airport between Dec. 19 to Jan. 5 this holiday season – a 4.1% increase from last year's total, according to DFW Airport.
The total equates to about 203,000 passengers per day at the airport on an average day.
The busiest and most popular days, however, are Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20. More than 430,000 passengers are expected to fly in or out of DFW Airport in those two days.
To avoid any glitches and manage time better, DFW Airport has suggested planning ahead of the trip. The airport provides the convenience of booking parking and making any other kind of inside purchases easier through its online and mobile app platforms.
In trying to keep up with the influx of customers and the holiday spirit, the airport is offering various entertainment options.
The airport has decorated all its terminals in festival colors and decors. Its signature 37-foot tall Christmas tree with holographic display sits near Gate 30 in Terminal D.
Various photo stations are also set up in various areas throughout the airport. Travelers can enjoy an augmented reality display at Gate 21 in Terminal D that features a snow globe winter wonderland. At Gate 9 in Terminal B, during select periods, a virtual reality game featuring a snowball fight with the Grinch also will be available.
