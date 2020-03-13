The Fort Worth Independent School District will extend spring break for at least two weeks, the district announced Friday morning.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said that after consulting with Tarrant County Public Health and following many conversations with community leaders and other superintendents about the impact of the Coronavirus, the district made the decision to extend spring break. Students would have been returning on Monday, March 16.
“We weighed many factors before coming to this decision,” he said in the letter.
“We are aware the closing of our schools presents a challenge for families with small children and for parents who must now find ways to provide daycare. We also know that many of our students depend on the healthy breakfast and lunch they eat at school. However, the risk of contracting COVID-19 – to children and family members or employees who have underlying health conditions --is far too great.”
The Fort Worth ISD is exploring online methods to engage with students. The district is also canceling all travel for both students and employees as well as sporting events. They have also canceled the district’s third annual Equity Summit, scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Texas Wesleyan University.
Following the recommendations of Tarrant County Public Health, district in Mansfield, Birdville, Arlington, announced they will be extending the spring break for an additional two weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Several North Texas school districts, including McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Celina, DeSoto, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Rockwall and Wylie, have announced the schools will remain closed next week.
Tarrant County College is extending its Spring Break for students through Sunday, March 22, 2020. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23.
For TCC faculty and staff, normal operations will begin March 16 to prepare for the remainder of the semester. If students need non-instructional resources during the week of March 16, campuses will be open.
During the week of March 16, faculty will consider whether classes may be offered via alternate delivery. Students should expect to receive information about these decisions in time to resume instruction on March 23. All upcoming college events and activities are also being evaluated. Any changes in schedule will be communicated on a case-by-case basis.
