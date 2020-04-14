Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Tuesday, April 14 reported that four more Tarrant County residents have died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The deceased, all from Fort Worth, include a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 29 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 103 people have recovered.
“We are saddened by every death that occurs because of this virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Our best hope to save lives in the future is to persevere; keep following the guidelines, and we will emerge stronger than before.”
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday, April 13 reported 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 507 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 51 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total increased to 53. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total increased to 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
On Monday, Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced that two elderly woman have died after testing positive for COVID-19. An 88-year-old woman from Wylie and a 82-year-old woman from McKinney, both with underlying health conditions, died early this morning. The McKinney woman died at her home, and the Wylie woman died at a local hospital. Both women had been diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.
As of Monday afternoon, CCHCS reported 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 259 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 hospitalized. The two deaths today mark the ninth and tenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
