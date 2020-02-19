JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Galleria Office Towers, three Class A office towers totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway (Interstate 635) in Dallas.
JLL represented the seller. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. purchased the asset.
Galleria Office Towers feature best-in-class amenities, including sleek tenant lounges, bright corridors, inviting lobbies and an extensive fitness center along with airconditioned skybridges. Additionally, as part of the 3.7-million-square-foot mixed-use The Galleria development, the buildings have mixed-use integration with the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria Dallas Mall and a 448-room luxury Westin Hotel. The property includes two parking garages and a 1.9-acre vacant land parcel at the north end of the 10.37-acre site.
Situated at 13355, 13455 and 13155 Noel Road, Galleria Office Towers are at the interchange of central Dallas’ primary north-south thoroughfare, the Dallas North Tollway, and Dallas’ inner loop, LBJ Freeway. The buildings are exposed to more than 600,000 vehicles a day and have excellent connectivity to the larger metroplex. Additionally, the buildings are proximate to a wealth of corporate tenants and emerging developments.
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
