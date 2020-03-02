DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a leading provider of broadband solutions, is moving its headquarters to North Texas, another company relocating from California.
DSAN Zhone, currently located in Oakland, California, said it will relocate to Plano and also create a new U.S.-based Engineering Center of Excellence that will focus on 5G, software defined access (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and next generation fiber access.
“While we will continue to have a presence in Silicon Valley, this move marks an important evolution in our company’s history,” said Yung Kim, CEO of DZS. “The Dallas Metroplex has a strong pool of world-class engineering talent who are leading innovation in advanced communications technologies – especially in many of the most exciting fields of next generation wireless and network abstraction and virtualization. We are excited to leverage the resources that this area has to offer as we strive for new levels of agility and efficiency in delivering leading-edge solutions to our customers.”
The company reported $71.5 million in revenue in the third quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2019.
DZS said it anticipates that this move will provide a variety of near-term benefits to the company, including access to a unique pool of communications and software engineers, opportunities for reductions in the company’s fixed operating expenses, and facilitated access due to proximity to key customers in the Americas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.