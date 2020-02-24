Jackson-Shaw development has leased more than 165,000 square feet
Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, has leased approximately 124,537 square feet of combined industrial space at Parc NorthEast, a 434,640-square-foot, four-building, Class A urban industrial development in Richardson.
Mygrant Glass, a family-owned auto glass wholesaler, has leased the entire space in Building 4, which is approximately 93,079 square feet. Section Stack, a family-owned garage door company, has leased approximately 31,458 square feet in Building 2. Parc Northeast’s first tenant, E4D, a manufacturer of high-tech medical devices, pre-leased 42,362 square feet in Building 2 before construction was completed, leaving approximately 42,696 square feet available in Building 2. Approximately 132,216 square feet are still available in Building 1 and 88,829 square feet are still available in Building 3.
“The continued demand for Class A industrial space at Parc NorthEast shows the importance of the project’s in-fill location within the Dallas urban core,” Grant Pearson, vice president of development at Jackson-Shaw, said in a news release. “We are excited to add both Mygrant Glass and Section Stack to our growing tenant base at Parc Northeast.”
The development is located in the heart of Richardson with direct access to President George Bush Turnpike. It is specifically designed to cater to a wide variety of tenants ranging in size from 18,000 to 434,640 square feet.
“Parc NorthEast is the first new speculative industrial development in Richardson in nearly 20 years and provides an alternative option for new and existing tenants seeking a modern space that wasn’t previously available,” said Joshua Barnes, senior vice president at Holt Lunsford Commercial. “It comes as no surprise that this development has already secured three tenants because its strategic location provides one of the most advantageous distribution sites in Dallas-Fort Worth.”
GID is the project’s equity partner, MYCON is the general contractor for the project, with GSR-Andrade as the project’s architect, Kimley Horn as the civil engineering firm and Veritex Community Bank as construction financier. Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial is managing the leasing assignment for the development.
Jackson-Shaw, headquartered in North Texas, has developed more than 62 million square feet since its founding. Diverse markets Jackson-Shaw currently develops include Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C.
