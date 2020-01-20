JPI announced Jan. 15 the sale of Jefferson Landmark, a 324-unit luxury award-winning community, to Beachwold Residential.
Recognized as the “Best Architectural Design: Multifamily” in 2019 by the Dallas Builders Association, Jefferson Landmark is located in the heart of endless retail, restaurant and entertainment options right off of the Dallas North Tollway and close to the Galleria, Prestonwood Town Center and Village on the Parkway.
Jefferson Landmark opened in 2018.
Beachwold Residential controls 60 apartment communities with more than 15,000 units in Connecticut, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey and Tennessee. The purchase of Jefferson Landmark adds to the company’s growing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where it operates more than a dozen properties.
JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with more than 5,000 apartment homes under construction. It is headquartered in Irving, with an office in California.
