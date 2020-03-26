Finding essential groceries and liquor under one roof is rare in Texas. Large grocers aren't allowed to sell spirits and most liquor stores don't carry groceries.
Liquor store chain Spec's may have finally broken the mold, although in limited form and during unfortunate circumstances.
The Austin-based company announced on March 26 that all its 150 store locations across Texas expanded to offer food items to provide a safe shopping option during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 18 Texas counties have so far implemented a stay-at-home order, a means to curb the spread of the virus.
Spec's stores will now stock meats, cheeses, canned foods, pasta, water, electrolyte drinks, crackers and chips, on top of the hundreds of varieties of liquor, beer and wine.
A complete meal to go section is also established at stores with deli locations.
There are about seven Spec's locations in Tarrant County, and more than 20 stores in North Texas.
In the past two weeks, Spec’s has introduced Curbside pickups at over 40 locations around the state and rolled out in-store pickups at over 130 locations. Instacart is now available at 118 locations and Drizly at 104 for at-home delivery options. The Spec’s App now serves over 30 locations with more being added daily.
