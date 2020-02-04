Longtime Fort Worth area banker Grant James has been named executive vice president and Fort Worth Market President at CapTex Bank.
James brings over 40 years of banking experience in the market, exclusively specializing in the community bank model.
“CapTex Bank is committed to the idea of a new local banking model to deliver an unparalleled experience in the communities we live and serve,” Mike Thomas, president at CapTex Bank said. “Grant has exhibited those qualities throughout his career and will be a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to develop and focus upon our presence in Fort Worth.”
“From my very first conversation with Mike Thomas and George Lea, co-founders of CapTex Bank, it was clear that I had found a group of good neighbors that provide a best-in-class experience,” Grant James said. “This team truly believes, as I do, in the mission of being the trusted banker that puts capital in the hands of Texans to achieve their goals.”
In 2009, James opened the regional office for Community Trust Bank, now known as Origin Bank, and during his tenure the bank grew to three regional offices and over $400 million in assets. Prior to that, he worked at Worth National Bank in Fort Worth and United Bank and Trust in Grapevine. James earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Ranch Management from TCU in 1981 and remains active in all things TCU.
Originally founded in 1901 as the First National Bank of Trenton, CapTex Bancshares Inc. (holding company for CapTex Bank), purchased the assets and rebranded as CapTex Bank in 2017. With executive offices in Fort Worth, CapTex Bank currently has six full-service locations in the North Texas region. The branches are located in Fort Worth, Trenton, Bonham, Leonard, Farmersville and Melissa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.