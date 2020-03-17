Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to DFW
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced March 17 is has negotiated a franchise agreement with David Futrell and Ernest Crawford to open 10 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
As part of the deal, Futrell and Crawford will look to grow the Nashville Hot Chicken concept throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Their team will focus on adding locations in Dallas County.
Futrell and Crawford are childhood best friends who have been partners in the restaurant industry together since the 1990s. Their previous business ventures included Schlotzsky’s locations in El Paso and Albuquerque, and they currently own a number of Fuddruckers locations throughout the DFW area. They also own and operate the catering company Daltex Catering.
