MYCON General Contractors Inc. donates to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
MYCON General Contractors Inc. has donated $35,000 to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in honor of its new exhibition, The Fight for Civil Rights in the South.
The donation is to help fund “a powerful photo exhibition for its guests to experience and reflect upon,” said MYCON President and Chief Executive Officer Charles R. Myers. “The Fight for Civil Rights in the South is presented by the Cinemark Theatres and the MYCON team is proud to support it along with the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation.”
The Fight for Civil Rights in the South covers the African American struggle for civil rights and social equality in the 1960s.
Dallas-based MYCON partnered with Cinemark Theatres to build the new Cinemark theatre auditorium in the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. OMNIPLAN Architects of Dallas designed the new building and Austin Commercial was the general contractor.
