New training center for Medical City Healthcare Nurses
Medical City Healthcare opened its new patient-simulation training center, the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement, Feb. 11 at 3201 Dallas Parkway in Frisco, offering nurses access to some of the most advanced training in the industry.
HCA Healthcare is the parent company of Medical City Healthcare.
The $4.8 million training center will provide Medical City Healthcare nurses and nurse residents with a leading-edge learning environment that simulates an actual healthcare setting. The facility is custom designed to reflect patient care environments, complete with advanced patient simulation equipment and technology that includes high-fidelity, interactive mannequin “patients,” Medical City Healthcare said in a news release.
“Simulated nurse training and education enables nurses to learn in a clinical setting without any patient risk,” said Zach Mueller, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing executive of Medical City Healthcare. “The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will support education, simulation and innovation for clinical colleagues to learn together and find creative solutions to clinical practice challenges.”
Special control rooms allow instructors to observe training participants as they learn new techniques or refresh existing skills. In some cases, physician residents and nurse residents will learn together in multidisciplinary teams, the news release said.
The 37,000-square-foot education center will support Medical City Healthcare’s more than 7,000 nurses and 700 nurse residents annually and also provide workforce development and continued learning opportunities.
Simulcast technology can facilitate education and training opportunities for colleagues working at locations across the Medical City Healthcare system. The center is the fourth such facility in the HCA Healthcare system as part of the organization’s centralized clinical education model and represents a significant investment in patient care excellence, the release said.
The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement is part of a major capital investment initiative of more than $1.8 billion spent or committed over four years across the Medical City Healthcare system. Investments include expansion and improvements to existing hospitals; new services including trauma, oncology and behavioral healthcare; upgraded technology; and the purchase and construction of new facilities.
– FWBP Staff
