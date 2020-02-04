Nine Texas Health Resources hospitals have received high grades for overall performance, earning four or five stars on Hospital Compare, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' website, THR said in a news release.
The ratings track common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia.
The overall hospital rating, which also includes patients’ perspectives on the care they received, shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. About 8% of hospitals nationwide achieved the five-star rating, and less than 25 percent earned four stars.
Texas Health hospitals that received five stars in the CMS Overall Hospital Star Rating are:
• Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth • Texas Health Heart and Vascular Arlington Memorial • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall Hospitals that received four stars in the CMS Overall Hospital Star Rating are:
• Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville “Our hospitals’ ratings serve as tribute to the strong emphasis the physicians on our medical staffs, our nurses and all our employees place on the quality of care and satisfaction we provide for each patient,” said Sheri Winsper, R.N., M.S.N., M.S.H.A., Hospital Channel chief quality officer for Texas Health.
Hospital Compare collects data on more than 4,000 hospitals across the nation and uses the following quality and patient experience metrics to determine the overall star rating:
• Mortality
• Safety of Care
• Readmissions
• Patient Experience
• Effectiveness of Care
• Timeliness of Care
• Efficient Use of Medical Imaging
“These scores are just one reflection of the data we look at to continue to improve and better serve our patients,” said Kirk King, Hospital Channel chief operating officer for Texas Health. “The ratings help us serve our patients on a more personal level, while validating that the high-reliability work we’re doing to advance clinical care is truly improving outcomes.”
A full list of ratings is available at www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people.
– FWBP Staff
