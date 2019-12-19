Tight supplies are raising the price of real Christmas trees – but so far that hasn’t put a dent in demand. The National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group that represents more than 700 tree farms, says U.S. sales of real trees jumped 21% last year as more millennial families bought them. That outpaced sales of fake trees.
The average real tree cost $78 in 2018. That’s more than double what it cost in 2013. The recession is one reason for the price hike. Struggling farmers planted fewer trees in 2009 because demand was down. Since Christmas trees take eight to 10 years to mature, that smaller crop is available now. Weather has also hurt supplies.
Recent hot summers in Oregon killed some trees, for example. Supplies of real trees should start rising over the next two to three years, the association says. But in the meantime, the price increases are a good thing for farmers, who didn’t see tree prices grow much between 2000 and 2015, says Doug Hundley, a spokesman for the association. “It’s helped make the industry more profitable and hopefully more sustainable,” Hundley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.