Oil demand in the tank

As the new coronavirus halted travel and economic activity in China and other locations around the world, the drop in global oil demand in the first quarter was expected to be the largest recorded in history, according to IHS Markit. Compounding problems, Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn’t agree to production cuts at an OPEC meeting last week, sending prices on a downward spiral. Oil prices were hammered Monday, falling as much as 34% to $27.34 a barrel, the most in one day since the 1991 Gulf War. Oil demand is expected to be 3.9 million barrels per day lower than the same time last year. The suddenness and the scale of the decline is unprecedented, said Jim Burkhard, vice president of oil markets at IHS Markit. It’s expected to surpass the largest previous decline in 2009. Most of the demand decline was in China, but cases of the virus outside China are accelerating so the impact is expected to continue into the second quarter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Five-story, 150-room hotel coming to Near Southside incorporating historic fire station
- Omni Fort Worth planning new tower, additional 400 rooms
- Developer puts 230-acre Allen development up for sale
- Trump's endorsements in Texas primary - including in Fort Worth - underscore his clout with GOP voters
- North Texas whiskey distillery takes 'best' award at prestigious show
- APHA officially opens its new headquarters in Mule Alley
- CityCentral opens Fort Worth workspace site
- Five bartenders from Fort Worth area part of Bourbon Brawl 2020
- The Opener: Denise Shavandy of Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
- Fort Worth energy firm acquires well services firm, reports 4Q, 2019 results
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richard Connor: More bad news for Panther Island – will it ever end? (3)
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- Lack of funding for Panther Island in 2020 budget puts project under pressure (2)
- Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection, pursues a sale (2)
- As Panther Island officials wait for federal funds, bridge schedule firms up (1)
- GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons (1)
- Shifting Election Returns: Granger win shows moderate Republican stance in Tarrant County (1)
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
- North Richland Hills company key to U.S. space plans (1)
- Richard Connor: A legend lost – Anne Marion was a Fort Worth icon and a visionary leader (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.