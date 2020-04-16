A Dallas-based ride-hailing company has expanded to Fort Worth, where it will start out by delivering groceries in addition to moving people.
Alto, the on-demand ride service with its own fleet of vehicles, is now available in Fort Worth and other parts of Tarrant County.
The company recently launched its "Market by Alto" platform, through which customers can order essential items as social distancing protocol persists amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alto can deliver fresh produce, meat, snacks and beverages, including beer and wine.
The products are all curated from local vendors.
"While our city, our state, and our country are under orders to stay at home, we know that Alto's ability to deliver everyday essentials in a clean and safe way is critical to keeping our local economy running," Will Coleman, Founder and CEO of Alto, said. "That's why we've decided to accelerate our expansion plans and launch Alto's service in Fort Worth. Effective immediately, even more North Texans will have access to Alto's delivery service during this unprecedented time of need."
Contrary to other popular ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft, all of the drivers working at Alto are company-paid W-2 employees, who undergo background checks and extensive training. The company says that it helps ensure a safe, consistent and high-quality ride every time.
The service also has a membership model, based on monthly to annual rates.
With cameras installed in every vehicle, all rides are monitored with real-time video in every car and given text updates with each delivery. Aside from the company having its own fleet of vehicles, each vehicle is equipped with a HEPA filter and is cleaned using EPA-approved cleaning agents between trips.
“Alto was founded with the mission of providing clean, safe, and consistent rides,” Coleman said. “Today, those same tenets are more important than ever before, not only for rides but also for deliveries. "
Alto's coverage map shows the service is now available in the Mid-Cities area, Arlington and North Tarrant County, including Grapevine and Roanoke.
The company also has plans to expand to Austin and Houston and a city in California.
The Alto app can be downloaded at App Store or Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.