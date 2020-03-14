Pantry pileup

U.S. sales of canned and frozen foods and shelf staples like pasta are rising as consumers stock up due to virus fears. Nielsen noted a shift into “pantry preparation” mode after President Donald Trump told people to stock up on essentials on Feb. 26. Sales of flu remedies and household cleaners soared; so did sales of dried beans and canned meat. For some, the new coronavirus causes only mild symptoms, like fever or a cough. But for others it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. It’s a rare boost for packaged food companies, which have struggled as consumers gravitate toward less processed foods. Campbell Soup Co. increased production to keep up with retailers’ orders. Others poised to profit include Kellogg, which makes Eggo waffles; General Mills, which makes Progresso soup; and Conagra Brands, which makes Birds Eye frozen vegetables. This week, shares of Campbell and General Mills were trading close to their 52-week highs. But Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard thinks the trend will be temporary. In a note to investors, Howard said she doesn’t expect the buying spree to impact full-year earnings — yet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.