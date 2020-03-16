Public transit agencies across North Texas are expanding cleaning and safety protocols as coronavirus continues its spread in the region.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Fort Worth’s Trinity Metro and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) said they are jointly monitoring the health crisis and responding in according to guidelines from local, state and national health authorities.
Trinity Metro said it has increased the frequency of cleaning of high-touch areas such as door handles, railings, benches and ticket vending machines with disinfectant throughout each shift. Buses and vans are sanitized daily and all buses are equipped with ionizers, which help purify the air as it is recirculated in the vehicle.
Trinity Metro TEXRail trains are bring disinfected daily after service.
Other agencies are also applying similar cleaning measures to their mode of transports.
DART enforces the isolation of vehicles and areas that have been exposed to unsanitary and unhygienic situations. This includes removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers.
DCTA will also be using a medical-grade disinfecting spray on all buses, trains and at the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC).
Train crews at TRE have been provided with hand sanitizers and access to gloves, and signage has been posted on trains to educate both employees and the public on how to avoid getting sick.
Each North Texas agency is also prepared to escalate cleaning processes for transit vehicles should the need arise, according to a press release.
