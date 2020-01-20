LEASES
Regent Aerospace Corporation renewed a 73,580 square foot lease at 5200 E. Grand Ave. in Dallas. Canon Shoults and Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity.
Muscular Dystrophy Association has signed a 3.7K square feet renewal in Crosspoint Atrium. John Dickenson, Brandon Avedikian and Mason Pritcher of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord. Eric Sorensen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.
Two Maids & a Mop has signed a 2.3K square foot lease in 8737 King George. Brandon Avedikian and Mason Pritcher of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord. Allyson Yost of Colliers represented the tenant.
Texas Women's Foundation has renewed 6,050 sf of office space in Campbell Centre, 8150 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Leigh Richter, executive vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant. Barbara Houlihan of Peloton Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Campbell Centre LLC.
Silveron Capital Partners LP has renewed 1,818 sf of office space in Merit Tower, 12222 Merit Dr., Dallas. Jared Laake, market director of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, LLL Four Forest LLC, in the direct deal.
Flexsin Technologies Inc. has renewed 1,397 sf of office space in Merit Tower, 12222 Merit Dr., Dallas. Jared Laake, market director of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, LLL Four Forest LLC, in the direct deal.
Transglobal Technologies has renewed 1,383 sf of office space in Merit Tower, 12222 Merit Dr., Dallas. Jared Laake, market director of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, LLL Four Forest LLC, in the direct deal.
