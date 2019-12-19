News sites and social media across the country are picking up on a letter to Santa Claus, written from a boy who has been living in a domestic violence shelter, operated by SafeHaven of Tarrant County, with his mother since Thanksgiving.
SafeHaven posted a letter from a 7-year-old, Blake, who, instead of material goods, asks Santa for a “very very very good dad.”
NBC’s The Today Show and the New York Post are among the media sites that have picked up on the letter.
The letter, posted on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, starts out: “Dear Santa, We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.”
He then asked Santa if he is going to come this Christmas, as they don’t have “their stuff” at the shelter. He also requests chapter books, a dictionary, a compass and a watch.
“We are truly BLOWN AWAY by all of your support!,” SafeHaven said on its Facebook page. “Thank you for the kind words, the donations, and most importantly for being cheerleaders for Blake and his mom. Every survivor needs you to love and support them the way you have rallied around this family!”
SafeHaven has set up a toy store for the 119 women and children staying in the shelter.
On the organization’s Facebook page, they suggest these ways to support those at the shelter over the holidays:
“For those interested in supporting, there are a few ways to give:
Donate Monetarily: https://bit.ly/2M6T2bk
Amazon Wish List: http://a.co/aCEPIm0
Gift Cards: Our clients use gift cards for transportation, prescriptions and work clothing (Uber, Lyft, QT Gas Card, 7-11 Gas Card, Kohl's, Walgreen's, CVS, TJ Maxx, etc.)
You can ship any items to:
Mallory Cox
SafeHaven of Tarrant County
1100 Hemphill St., Ste. 303
Fort Worth, TX 76104”
