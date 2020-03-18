Search for a cure

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares leaped to their highest price in nearly three years after the biotechnology company said it could begin human studies on a treatment for the new coronavirus by early summer. The Tarrytown, New York-based company said its researchers had identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies and would select the top two to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April with an antibody cocktail therapy. Regeneron said it had used the same technology in the past to develop a successful treatment for the Ebola virus. The company said it aims to produce “hundreds of thousands of prophylactic doses per month by the end of summer, and hopes to have smaller quantities available for initial clinical testing at the beginning of the summer.” Regeneron shares jumped 12% to $491.69 on Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local company treats own employees with suspicious symptoms
- Fort Worth closes Lake Worth as elevation rises
- The Latest in Fort Worth: Wine delivery, Stage West, FW Zoo, Ellerbe, FWISD others announce changes
- HSC Fort Worth to help identify missing and murdered American Indians
- At Fort Worth church where the pastor has coronavirus, "thanks be to God" for Facebook Live
- From alcohol to hand sanitizers: Local distillery switches in crisis
- Burleson ISD names former Dallas Cowboys QB as head coach
- Tarrant County COVID-19 cases now number five; Denton has first case
- Fort Worth enacts mandatory reduction in occupancy limits for restaurants, bars, other areas
- City of Fort Worth likely to tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants, other public areas
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richard Connor: More bad news for Panther Island – will it ever end? (3)
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- As Panther Island officials wait for federal funds, bridge schedule firms up (1)
- GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons (1)
- Shifting Election Returns: Granger win shows moderate Republican stance in Tarrant County (1)
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
- Renewable energy at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1)
- Five differences at Texas Rangers' new $1.2B stadium (1)
- FWBP announces 2020 40 Under 40 honorees (1)
- Five-story, 150-room hotel coming to Near Southside incorporating historic fire station (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.