Search for a cure

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares leaped to their highest price in nearly three years after the biotechnology company said it could begin human studies on a treatment for the new coronavirus by early summer. The Tarrytown, New York-based company said its researchers had identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies and would select the top two to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April with an antibody cocktail therapy. Regeneron said it had used the same technology in the past to develop a successful treatment for the Ebola virus. The company said it aims to produce “hundreds of thousands of prophylactic doses per month by the end of summer, and hopes to have smaller quantities available for initial clinical testing at the beginning of the summer.” Regeneron shares jumped 12% to $491.69 on Tuesday.

