Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.