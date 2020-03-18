Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today said there are two more positive cases of COVID-19. One of the cases had traveled out of state; travel history of the other case is still pending. This brings to eight the number of cases in Tarrant County.
“Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient.”
In Collin County, health authorities say they have been informed that a 64-year-old Plano man who died in a local hospital last night from an underlying medical condition was infected with COVID-19. The positive case finding was confirmed after the man's death, and he was not among the nine confirmed cases currently under monitoring by county public health officials. Due to the nature of how the case was reported to the county, officials do not have a cause of death for the man, nor do they know if he came in contact with the virus locally or through travel.
A 32-year-old Plano woman is the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home, has no underlying health conditions.
