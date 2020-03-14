Tarrant County has a fourth case of COVID-19.
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has identified a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. The sample was tested at a private lab.
The fourth COVID-19 case is a resident of Tarrant County and is a close contact to an American Airlines pilot, who tested positive earlier in the week. That pilot was determined to be an out-of-state resident.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said “The fourth COVID-19 case was isolated at home and then developed symptoms. No one at DFW Airport came in contact with the fourth patient since symptoms developed.”
“Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide specific details about the patient,” Taneja said.
Starting Saturday, cases detected at public health labs that use the CDC assay are considered a confirmed positive.
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) had previously identified a second and third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. The second case had traveled from Europe where exposure had occurred and is not related to the county’s first COVID-19 case. The third case is a contact of a Collin County case who is a Tarrant County resident. This third case indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area.
“Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide specific details about the patient,” said Taneja. “We are tracing people who may have been exposed during interaction with this person. TCPH’s operations center is monitoring the situation, and continues to work with the CDC, DSHS and our other community partners,” he said.
Tarrant County Public Health’s North Texas Regional Laboratory identified this case as part of recently expanded testing, according to a news release. The lab serves Tarrant and 33 other counties in this region. COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. Though more than 5,000 people worldwide have died as a result of the virus, nearly 70,000 have recovered.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has identified the first presumptive positive, travel-related case of COVID-19 in Denton County. The test result is considered presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The patient is a man in his thirties whose permanent residence is outside of Denton County; however, the patient is temporarily residing, and in home-isolation, within the Town of Double Oak, according to a news release from Denton County. DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality due to HIPAA laws.
On Friday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an executive order for disaster declaration for public health emergency effective immediately, strongly urging businesses, schools, places of worship and other community organizations to follow guidance limiting gatherings of 250 or more.
