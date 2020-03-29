Tarrant County has now reported 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That, according to the latest count from the Tarrant County Public Health Department at noon on March 29.
There has been one COVID-19 related death and three people have recovered from the disease.
There are now 135 active cases. Forty-seven of the cases are in Fort Worth and 24 cases are active in Arlington. Mansfield is reporting nine cases. Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake are reporting five cases each, while Haltom City is reporting four cases. Keller is reporting seven cases.
Fifty-eight percent of Tarrant County cases are travel-related, and nine percent are the result of community transmission. Thirty-eight percent of the cases are of unknown transmission source. Five percent of cases are pending a designation.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday, March 28 announced the second COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Aubrey in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County
“We are saddened to report a second COVID-19 death within our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “To his family, we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to you as you navigate through this difficult time.”
DCPH has also announced 11 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one DSSLC resident. This increases the countywide total to 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the DSSLC resident total to 40. One additional DSSLC staff member tested positive, and this case is reflected in the city in which the staff member resides.
In Denton County, the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county. The patient, a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who was hospitalized in Denton County, was the county’s first case of community transmitted COVID-19.
