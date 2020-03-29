Tarrant County has now reported 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That, according to the latest count from the Tarrant County Public Health Department at noon on March 30.
There has been one COVID-19 related death and three people have recovered from the disease.
There are now 155 active cases. Fifty-two of the active cases are in Fort Worth and 24 cases are active in Arlington. Mansfield is reporting 10 cases. Colleyville is reporting five cases. Grapevine reports seven cases and Southlake is now reporting four active cases with one previous case now listed as recovered. Haltom City is reporting three cases, with one previous case now listed as recovered. Keller is reporting seven cases.
Forty-seven percent of Tarrant County cases are travel-related, and eight percent are the result of community transmission. Forty-one percent of the cases are of unknown transmission source. Five percent of cases are pending a designation.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday, March 30 announced the third COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a female resident of unincorporated Denton County in her 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case.
“The news of a third individual’s death due to COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”
DCPH has also announced 26 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the DSSLC resident total to 49.
Four new DSSLC residents are included in today’s case count chart. Eight new DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. Two new DSSLC staff who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for COVID-19 in Denton County.
In Denton County, the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county. The patient, a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who was hospitalized in Denton County, was the county’s first case of community transmitted COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.