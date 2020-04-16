Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported four more deaths due to COVID-19. The deceased include a male in his 60s and a male in his 40s, both from Fort Worth, a male in his 40s from Mansfield and a male in his 60s from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 34 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 157 people have recovered. “These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 547 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total increased by one to 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
In Collin County as of April 15:
• There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:45 p.m.
• There are 200 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
• There have been 494 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
• 284 people have successfully recovered; 15 are hospitalized; 185 remain in home isolation.
• There have been 10 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
• There have been 2,872 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
• There are 854 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
