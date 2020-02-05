TVS Names New Upper School Head
Kyle Kahuda, current head of school at FlexSchool in New Haven, Connecticut, has been selected as the next head of the Upper School at Trinity Valley School and will assume his role on July 1, 2020, said Head of School Ian Craig.
Kahuda began his career in education at Chatham Hall in Virginia where he taught science and eventually assumed the role of department chair. He served as director of the student life program; worked in college counseling; and taught AP Biology, earth science, and environmental science.
He then accepted the position of head of the Upper School at Chase Collegiate School, where he continued to teach science and directed all aspects of the Upper School program.
At FlexSchool, he is responsible for all aspects of daily program in a community serving gifted and twice-exceptional students.
Kahuda attended the Pomfret School, an independent, coeducational, college preparatory boarding and day school in Pomfret, Connecticut, and then received a BA in biology from the University of Richmond and his M.Ed in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia.
