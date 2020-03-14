Walmart is adjusting hours due to demand, supply chain issues.
Walmart said on March 14 it will adjust operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, according to a note on the retail giant's website.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation," according to the note from Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.
"As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time," according to the letter.
San Antonio-based H-E-B LP announced Saturday it will close all stores at 8 p.m. Saturday and operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice.
H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the reduced hours will give the stores time to restock the items in high demand from shoppers apparently worried about the spread of the coronavirus.
