Toasting St. Patrick’s Day with a dram of Irish whiskey? You’re not alone. Irish whiskey is one of the fastest growing spirits in the U.S., according to IWSR Drinks Analysis, a beverage market research firm. Sales volumes grew 8.6% last year, double the increase of total whiskey volumes. Irish whiskey sales are outpacing Scotch as well as U.S. and Canadian whiskeys. One reason is the proliferation of options. In 2010, there were only four distilleries in Ireland producing and selling Irish whiskey, including the longtime best-seller Jameson. Today, there are more than 30. Among them is five-year-old Teeling Distillery, which was the first distillery to open in Dublin in 125 years. U.S. consumer interest in whiskeys — and particularly in premium offerings — is also a factor, IWSR Drinks Analysis says. Increasingly, Irish distillers are releasing aged products that can command higher prices. A bottle of Redbreast 21-year Irish whiskey sells for $267.49 online. Japanese whisky is also highly sought after. IWSR says U.S. sales of Japanese whisky, from distillers like Suntory,
Most Popular
Articles
- Local company treats own employees with suspicious symptoms
- Fort Worth closes Lake Worth as elevation rises
- The Latest in Fort Worth: Wine delivery, Stage West, FW Zoo, Ellerbe, FWISD others announce changes
- HSC Fort Worth to help identify missing and murdered American Indians
- At Fort Worth church where the pastor has coronavirus, "thanks be to God" for Facebook Live
- From alcohol to hand sanitizers: Local distillery switches in crisis
- Burleson ISD names former Dallas Cowboys QB as head coach
- Tarrant County COVID-19 cases now number five; Denton has first case
- Fort Worth enacts mandatory reduction in occupancy limits for restaurants, bars, other areas
- City of Fort Worth likely to tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants, other public areas
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richard Connor: More bad news for Panther Island – will it ever end? (3)
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- As Panther Island officials wait for federal funds, bridge schedule firms up (1)
- GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons (1)
- Shifting Election Returns: Granger win shows moderate Republican stance in Tarrant County (1)
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
- Renewable energy at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1)
- Five differences at Texas Rangers' new $1.2B stadium (1)
- FWBP announces 2020 40 Under 40 honorees (1)
- Five-story, 150-room hotel coming to Near Southside incorporating historic fire station (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.