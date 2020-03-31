FedEx has announced hundreds of job openings at its Dallas-Fort Worth area hub.
FedEx Ground, the Pittsburgh-based delivery service component of the multinational FedEx company, is hiring 600 people at its facility in Hutchins, about 10 miles south of Dallas.
The open positions are mostly for package handlers.
Demand for delivery of goods and household items is currently high due to physical store closures and social distancing orders as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
FedEx said the new job positions will enable the company to support and power commerce during the "time of need."
About 130,000 employees work for FedEx Ground. According to FedEx, its Ground service raked in $20.5 billion in revenue last year.
The distribution hub in Hutchins can process more than 22,000 packages an hour.
Applicants applying to the newly-opened jobs can expect wages starting at $13 per hour and employee benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage and paid time off, paid parental leave, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement.
Interested candidates can apply at GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.
