The Nobleman Hotel, a new Hilton-brand boutique hotel, is slated to break ground in Near Southside later this year.
Dallas-based CanTex Capital is investing $34 million – excluding land acquisition – to develop the hotel. Nobleman will be five-stories tall and have 150 rooms.
"We're looking for something more unique, more character and more for the city and the Southside area," CanTex Principal Sam Cheema told the Business Press. "We're providing something different than what you see existing – not a cookie-cutter hotel."
The project's chief architect is Merriman Anderson Architects, whose other works include the under-construction AC Hotel in Fort Worth downtown, the Sinclair Hotel in downtown Fort Worth and The Statler hotel in Dallas.
The Nobleman will occupy a full block bordered by Tucker, Crawford and Annie streets and Bryan Avenue. It incorporates the historic Fire Station No. 5.
Black Eyed Distilling currently operates out of the historic building, first opened in 1911. CanTex will construct a new building for Black Eyed Distilling across the street from its current location. An agreement with the distillery is about to be finalized, Cheema said.
"Our plan was originally to incorporate them [Black Eyed Distilling] into the existing building. Just with their requirements of loading and being able to come in and out with trucks and so forth, it made more sense to give them their own building."
So, the plan now is to convert the historic building into the hotel's main lobby. The second-floor will be a public space for social gatherings and events.
The plan also includes about 8,090 square-feet of retail space and a restaurant.
"We are really excited. There's lot of positivity from the whole community," Cheema said. "One of our goals is to create a project that's not just a project that will do well, but a project that will improve the whole neighborhood and also be a part of the community."
Fort Worth's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Four, or Southside TIF, board members considered and approved a funding request for the hotel project on March 4.
As per the approved agreement with the developer, the TIF will invest $801,775 in the project. The fund will be used for expenses related to pedestrian lights, streetscape and engineering costs for both the hotel and relocating Black Eyed Distilling.
Construction on the hotel is expected to complete by the end of 2022.
