Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), a leader in eye care, has announced the launch of what is said is the first and only eye drop to provide all day allergy itch relief without a prescription following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The product comes one-daily and twice-daily concentrations and will market under the trade name Pataday.
Approximately 66 million Americans – one in five – suffer from ocular allergies, but only 7 million use an over-the-counter allergy eye drop to relieve their symptoms.
U.S. commercial availability of Pataday will begin March 2 in time for the start of spring allergy season, and will be available in all major drug, food and mass market retailers – more than 40,000 stores – as well as through online retailers, the company said.
“At Alcon, we are focused on delivering new eye care products and solutions that meet the needs of patients and consumers, including those who suffer from allergies,” said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America at Alcon.
The rights to the product were secured by Alcon as part of its separation from Novartis in April 2019.
Pataday can be used for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander for ages 2 and older, the news release said.
More information: www.AboutPataday.com
– FWBP Staff
