Amazon will create about 1,000 full-time jobs with a new distribution enter at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Irving. The technology and online retail giant has confirmed it will lease a 1 million-square foot warehouse near the south end of the airport.
“Employees will pick, pack and ship customer orders. The fulfillment center is anticipated to open later this year,” according to the statement. The center will be located at 2601 S. Airfield Dr. in Irving. Amazon’s full-time jobs start at $15 an hour with full benefits.
The facility will add to the current 10 Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers in the region. In October, Amazon opened a regional air hub at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, a facility expected to create 300 new full-time jobs as operations reach full capacity.
