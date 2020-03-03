Customers in the Dallas area are among those that can take advantage of same-day delivery services, the Seattle-based company said on March 3. The service is available to Amazon Prime members.
The technology and retail giant also introduced a program called Amazon Day, where Prime members can choose a day of the week to receive all their orders.
“Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, and Dallas can now enjoy faster Same-Day Delivery – from click to doorstep in just a few hours,” the company said.
The company said that up to 3 million items across dozens of categories that are marked “Today by” can be ordered for delivery throughout the day.
Same-Day Delivery is free to Prime members on qualifying orders over $35 or $2.99 for delivery on orders under $35. Users who want to determine if Same-Day Delivery is available in their area can visit the zip code checker on amazon.com/sameday.
