Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Rain mixing with a few flurries and snow showers in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.