Ann Sutherland Chappell, a longtime Fort Worth volunteer and professional in the communications field, died Feb. 26 in Houston from complications of cancer.
Details of services are pending.
Mrs. Chappell was the wife of Fort Worth attorney and former Fort Worth City Councilman David Chappell.
Mrs. Chappell served as the youngest member of the Texas Constitutional Revision Commission in 1973.
In 2014, she was recognized as a Great Woman of Texas by the Fort Worth Business Press. The Business Press recognition was specifically for her work with Habitat for Humanity, but her list of community involvement is long and varied.
Mrs. Chappell was president of the board of directors of Habitat Texas, a statewide organization for 84 affiliates in Texas and was the Coordinator of the Habitat for Humanity Council of North Central Texas, which fostered collaboration between and among the 13 local affiliates in the area.
Prior to that she was president of Fort Worth area Habitat for Humanity, now Trinity Habitat for Humanity.
“Ann Chappell was a valiant warrior when addressing her health issues and a most gentle soul when nurturing her beloved family and her much larger family of friends,” said Mary Palko, a longtime friend and fellow community volunteer. “The impact on her Fort Worth family is immediate and a great loss.”
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price remembered Mrs. Chappell as "a longtime friend and committed community volunteer who taught her children and grandchildren the importance of giving back to the community.”
“A dedicated wife and mother, she will be greatly missed but I know her service to our community will live on through her family and friends," Price said.
Mrs. Chappell served on the Tarrant County Housing Partnership Board, chaired the Fort Worth Town Center Community Connection as well as a community conference, “Chemical Dependency from a Woman’s Perspective,” and was president of The Symphony Society of Tarrant County and The Fort Worth Theatre.
She was also a multi-term member of the Executive Committee of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and served several years on the board of the Junior League of Fort Worth.
The Altrusa International Club of Fort Worth honored Mrs. Chappell with its Woman of Distinctions Award in 1993.
In 1996, the Fort Worth Commission on the Status of Women recognized her as the Outstanding Female Volunteer. In 1998, Mrs. Chappell was named the Outstanding Alumna of the College of Communication of The University of Texas at Austin, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication.
Mrs. Chappell was a founding partner of Training Unlimited, a human resource group specializing in communication, strategic planning and organizational development.
She received the 2003 Courage Award from the Association for Women Journalists, and in 2013 received the Robert Jeffrey Award from the Moody College of Communication at UT-Austin.
She was an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth.
Past professional experience includes extensive professional and volunteer experience consulting with organizations and teaching courses such as Public Speaking, Situational Leadership, Understanding Individual Lifestyles, Group Dynamics, Team Building, Strategic Planning and Community Needs Assessment.
Mrs. Chappell was a former research associate with the regional office of Housing and Urban Development and a Research Associate at the Institute of Urban Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington.
She served as Campaign Coordinator for the Tarrant County Campaign of Lt. Gov. William P. Hobby.
