Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion, who was a major benefactor and leader in Fort Worth for years and a driving force behind the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth as well as a founder of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has died. She was 81.
Cody Hartley, director of the O'Keeffe museum, said in a statement that Marion died Tuesday in California. He called her a “passionate arts patron, determined leader, and generous philanthropist.”
Marion and her husband, John Marion, established the museum in 1997. She served as the chair of the board of trustees until 2016.
“Highly intelligent, cultured, hard-working, determined, strong-willed, tough as whit leather, and so very kind,” said Richard L. Connor, owner and publisher of the Fort Worth Business Press. “If you were lucky enough to become her friend, you had her loyalty as a friend forever.”
“The Charles Goodnight Award was given for 20 years to a Texan who embraced and embodied the Western way of life and its traditions,” he said. “She is the only woman who ever won the award.”
Connor and Kit Moncrief conceived the honor in the name of the legendary cowman and rancher, Charles Goodnight. Mrs. Marion became one of four directors of the Goodnight Foundation after she won the award.
“Once she joined the small board,” said Connor, “we pretty much did whatever Anne wanted us to do. She was a powerhouse and Fort Worth and Texas will not see her kind again. This is a loss to all who knew her.”
In an interview when the Georgia O’Keeffe museum opened, Anne Marion said, "I've always loved her work. I grew up with it in my home — my mother had two of her paintings.''
Former President George W. Bush said in a statement that he and former first lady Laura Bush were mourning the death of their friend. He said she was “a true Texan, a great patron of the arts, a generous member of our community, and a person of elegance and strength.”
She was the great-granddaughter of Samuel Burk Burnett, founder of the 6666 Ranch in Texas.
Under Marion's leadership, the museum grew to also include O'Keeffe's two historic homes and studios in northern New Mexico, at Abiquiu and Ghost Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.