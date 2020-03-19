Another Fort Worth distillery is stepping up to provide sanitary relief during the coronavirus outbreak.
Blackland Distillery is swapping liquor for hand sanitizer in its bottles. The distillery has begun using its production facility to make hand sanitizer and plans to donate them to local hospitals, medical communities and shelters in need.
Starting Monday, March 23, the hand sanitizer will also be available for sale at the distillery, Blackland said.
The hand sanitizer follows FDA and WHO guidelines, Blackland said. It is made with 71% ethanol, vegetable glycerin, 29% reverse osmosis water and infused with its Blackland Gin Botanicals.
The tasting room at Blackland is closed until April 1. From next week, patrons wanting to purchase bottled spirits can do so through the curbside delivery service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Patrons can purchase sanitizer at the distillery during the limited open hours. The sanitizer will come in 8 oz. bottles for $7 and limited to two per customer.
Anyone who buys any of Blackland's spirits will also receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer and every restaurant, bar and liquor store that carries Blackland Distillery spirits is also receiving hand sanitizer.
The City of Fort Worth, through its emergency declaration, has ordered all bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, theaters, gyms, restaurants, micro-distilleries to close dine-in services.
"We’re pivoting from alcohol production to hand sanitizer production — because we can, and because it’s important to the health and safety of our community," Blackland stated in a press release. "Other distilleries can make hand sanitizer, but distribution to the community is really the most difficult and critical task at the present time."
