Brian Broom joins Hasen Design Build & Development
Hasen Design Build & Development has added Brian Broom – photo Brian Broom.jpg – to the company as director of operations. Broom will oversee companywide project operation standards, policies, protocol, and related training and mentoring programs.
Broom is a recognized leader in the construction industry, and has more than three decades of experience, the company said in a news release.
His prior projects during his employment with The Linbeck Group and Manhattan Construction include oversight of some of Fort Worth’s most iconic buildings, including the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Cook Children’s Hospital, and the Moncrief Oil Building.
He earned his bachelor of arts degree in construction management and bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, is OSHA 30 certified, and has additional qualifications from Lean Construction Institute, American Concrete Institute, and ASCE.
Within the last five years, he has established an internship program with the College of Engineering at TCU, and has served as chairman of the Young Constructor Mentoring Program. His past awards and recognitions include the TEXO Builder Excellence Award and AGC Build America Award. Broom is involved in his community as well, with service as a member of the Keller Zoning Board of Adjustments, the City of The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission and Downtown Fort Worth Inc.
