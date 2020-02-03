Burns & McDonnell names Jim Kirschbaum to aviation team in Dallas-Fort Worth
Burns & McDonnell has promoted Jim Kirschbaum to lead the firm’s rapidly growing aviation group in Dallas-Fort Worth, the company said in a news release.
Kirschbaum has more than three decades of design and project management experience for major aviation engineering-construction firms and has led a wide range of airport facilities and aviation infrastructure projects at various airports throughout Texas.
“Jim’s wealth of industry knowledge will be invaluable to the continued expansion of our aviation offerings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Scott Clark, vice president and general manager of Burns & McDonnell’s Dallas-Fort Worth regional office.
Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell last April, Kirschbaum served as senior aviation manager and vice president for a multinational architecture-engineering-construction (AEC) firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He specializes in the design of airfield geometrics, light and heavy aircraft pavement, drainage structures, airfield lighting and signage, and airfield operations studies.
Since 1997, Kirschbaum has managed design services for more than 50 aviation projects at DFW Airport, including Fire Station No. 6, which was the first facility to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification in the airport’s 46-year history.
Kirschbaum is a registered professional engineer in Texas. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Colorado State University.
