Dallas architecture firm, three, expands team and debuts new branding nationally
The Dallas-based national architecture firm three has debuted a new brand identity and announced the expansion into new areas of luxury hospitality and senior living architecture, the company said in a news release.
That includes hiring two accomplished professionals, along with a strategic and major promotion for a long-time senior team member. It also includes a name change – now simply three – and a relaunch of its website, www.threearch.com
Stepping into the role of principal, longtime three team member Christine Cook, NCARB, continues her longtime affiliation with the firm, a career spanning 25-plus years and dozens of acclaimed buildings, the news release said.
New additions to the firm’s architectural staff include Steven Knox as designer and senior job captain, as well as Catherine Wilson, AIA, LEED AP, who joins three in the role of project manager.
“Christine is an experienced managing leader in our senior living work, often requested by our ongoing clients and leads our overall firm continuing education,” Rocky Berg, AIA, Principal and Director of Development at three, said in the announcement.
“We’re also thrilled to be bringing Knox and Wilson on board, interjecting their valuable skill sets and communicative personalities at just the right time into a beautiful new senior living community project,” Berg said.
New signature buildings underway by the architects and designers at three include various large-scale senior living community expansions and a luxury hotel in the Caribbean, in addition to the recently completed Parc at Traditions senior living community in Bryan, Texas, named a 2019 Architecture and Design Awards Winner by Senior Housing News, the company said.
Previously known as Three Living Architecture, the firm changed its name and brand to three, marking a new chapter in the firm’s 30-year legacy, the news release said.
“At three, we believe every new project has a unique, moving story to tell, one that moves the human heart,” says Gary Koerner, AIA, NCARB, three’s president and senior designer.
Current work by the firm includes leading a $35 million repositioning effort for Forefront Living (formerly Presbyterian Communities and Services) of Presbyterian Village North, a 66-acre independent living facility in North Dallas, as well as the design of a $19 million expansion for the Woodlands at Furman community in Greenville, S.C.
Work is also underway for a $41 million new community to be known as LaSecoya de El Castillo in Santa Fe, N.M. three is currently completing multiple projects for The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and recently completed a large project for The Crescent Hotel, also in Dallas.
– FWBP Staff
