Fort Worth woman elected director of realtors association
Lisa Elkins, a realtor with United Country Real Estate|Fort Worth in Texas, was installed as a director of the Greater Metro West Association of realtors during the association’s Awards and Installation Banquet held in December.
During the banquet, she was also honored with the REALTOR Spirit Award, which is given to a realtor who is a credit to the real estate profession and exhibits a helpful and cheerful attitude towards customers, clients and fellow members, United Country Real Estate said in a news release.
Elkins has been in the real estate industry for nearly four decades. She has won numerous awards throughout her career and continues to be a top producer. She is also very active in the real estate community and has held many leadership roles for the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, the news release said.
The Fort Worth office specialize in lifestyle real estate around the greater Fort Worth area that include the counties of Johnson, Parker, Tarrant and Wise.
