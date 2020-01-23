Engineers design the bridges you drive across, improve the food you eat, perfect the fabrics you wear and even build computers like the one you use every day. They use their creativity and technical know-how to find solutions to challenges big and small, making a difference around a globe.
The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History invites guests to invest, design, test and improve their ideas at the museum during Engineers Week, Feb. 18-22.
Discover how much fun science, technology, engineering and mathematics can be with hands-on, mind-challenging activities led by area engineers at this STEM-filled festival, the museum said in a news release.
Among the activities:
– Explore the latest in technology from Mouser Electronics, meet fascinating student engineers and manipulate magnetism and electricity.
– Meet Lockheed Martin engineers as you fly a Lockheed Marin Simulator, create contraptions that rush down ziplines and build boats to test their payloads.
– Envision the future through cognitive computing, meet Pepper the Robot with IBM and engineer mazes for engaging mechanical bugs.
– Learn about the power of electricity through a Live Line Demonstration with Oncor during Girls and Engineering Day on Saturday, Feb. 22.
– Test your engineering skills as you build mazes for marbles, towers that withstand wind or weight and objects that fly effortlessly in vertical wind tunnels.
Peek inside electronics and work to make broken components come to life.
"Something very significant happens when students can work with professionals who are tops in their field. It has the potential to shape a young person's interest into a career path," Van A. Romans, president of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, said in a news release. "That is why we are so committed to supporting National Engineers Week with our sponsors. Engineers Week at the Museum is a time for students, guests and our brilliant volunteer engineers to share in experiences that just might be life-changing for some."
The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's 2020 Engineers Week is sponsored locally by IBM, Lockheed Martin, Mouser Electronics and Oncor.
More information:
www.fwmuseum.org/exhibit/engineers-week
